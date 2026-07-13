Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 63,324 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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