PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.3% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $974.80.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic deal with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply commitments, AI infrastructure design work, enterprise adoption of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s latest funding round, reinforcing Micron’s role in the AI buildout. Reuters article

Micron announced a strategic deal with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply commitments, AI infrastructure design work, enterprise adoption of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s latest funding round, reinforcing Micron’s role in the AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts lifted price targets ahead of earnings, including Needham’s increase to $1,550, as expectations build for sharp revenue and profit growth from AI-driven memory demand. Benzinga article

Wall Street analysts lifted price targets ahead of earnings, including Needham’s increase to $1,550, as expectations build for sharp revenue and profit growth from AI-driven memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Momentum remains strong into the report, with Micron hitting new highs as traders position for a potentially large post-earnings move and cite continued tightness in high-bandwidth memory supply. TipRanks article

Momentum remains strong into the report, with Micron hitting new highs as traders position for a potentially large post-earnings move and cite continued tightness in high-bandwidth memory supply. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews say expectations are extremely high, with consensus calling for roughly quadrupled revenue and major EPS growth, which supports the stock but also leaves room for volatility if results disappoint. Invezz article

Several previews say expectations are extremely high, with consensus calling for roughly quadrupled revenue and major EPS growth, which supports the stock but also leaves room for volatility if results disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that Micron’s rally has already priced in a lot of good news, and one analyst noted memory-chip gains may not keep rising forever amid eventual competitive pressure from China. Barron’s article

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $1,211.38 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $763.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,213.56.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here