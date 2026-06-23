PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 7,730 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 287,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 471,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $205.26 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm has a market cap of $269.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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