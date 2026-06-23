PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in DexCom were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DexCom by 24.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock worth $3,343,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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