Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Plains GP logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 14.4%, acquiring 105,448 shares to hold 835,817 shares worth about $16.0M, while institutional investors collectively own 88.3% of the company.
  • Plains GP declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4175 (annualized $1.67) for a 7.4% yield with an ex-dividend date of May 1 and pay date May 15, but its dividend payout ratio is a high 129.46%, posing sustainability risk.
  • Wall Street views are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $21.90, while the stock trades near $22.69 and has a market cap of $4.49B and a P/E of 42.8.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,817 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,448 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Plains GP worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,196,673 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,386,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $80,006,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,725,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,859 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $48,644,000 after acquiring an additional 101,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 227.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,055,395 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company's stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Plains GP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Research downgraded Plains GP from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plains GP

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. NYSE: PAGP serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company's primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Plains GP Right Now?

Before you consider Plains GP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plains GP wasn't on the list.

While Plains GP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines