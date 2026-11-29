Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 575,674 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.66% of Planet Fitness worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 285.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 163.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other news, COO William Bode sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $358,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,687,135.58. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Tanco acquired 2,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.23 per share, for a total transaction of $119,263.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,263.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a fitness-center franchisor and operator known for its affordable, accessible gym model. Its clubs offer cardio and strength-training equipment, locker rooms and other fitness amenities, with a welcoming environment designed for a broad range of members. Founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire, Planet Fitness began franchising its clubs in 2003. The company's network includes franchised locations as well as gyms operated by the company. Planet Fitness serves members primarily in the United States and also has clubs in other markets, including Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Australia.

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