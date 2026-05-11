Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,817 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $170.13 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand.

Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. How Marvell Stock Surges To $400

The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event.

Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the shares may be getting ahead of fundamentals after a parabolic move, with valuation concerns, insider selling, and analyst price targets implying downside from recent highs. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Plunges 7% — Is Now the Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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