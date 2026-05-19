Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Plexus worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,888 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,176. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,664,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Stock Up 0.2%

PLXS stock opened at $258.87 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $275.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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