Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,938 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,227 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitters Financial LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $348.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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