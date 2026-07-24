PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 29,587 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,587 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of UBER opened at $68.97 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here