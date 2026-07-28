PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,637 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Block were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,743,450. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XYZ. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Block to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here