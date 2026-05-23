PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,363 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.1% in the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here