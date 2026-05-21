PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,717 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $115,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 15,262 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,390 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $42,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,714 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 484,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 131,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $350.89 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $309.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,251 shares of company stock worth $13,294,350 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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