PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 17,886 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $80,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 176,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $37,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,874 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 59,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,415 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,391,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $287.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here