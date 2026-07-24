PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,544 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 19,058 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Qnity Electronics worth $35,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Qnity Electronics by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Qnity Electronics by 19.9% during the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the first quarter worth $39,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Q opened at $138.39 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Q. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics is a company focused on the electronics sector, serving customers with technology-related products and solutions. Publicly available information may be limited, so a detailed description of its specific product lines, operating segments, or geographic footprint is not readily confirmed.

Because comprehensive reliable information about the company is not available here, I can only note that Qnity Electronics operates under the ticker NYSE: Q and is associated with the electronics industry.

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