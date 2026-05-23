PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,125 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Humana by 460.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 58.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $307.79 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $315.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Humana from a "cautious" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here