PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $145.20 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 878.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548,647 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,390,346 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $145,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $370.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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