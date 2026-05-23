PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.07 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,129 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 21,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.64.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0%

EOG stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation.

EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company has been highlighted for record free cash flow and its plan to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The company has been highlighted for and its plan to return at least to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded EOG to Strong Buy and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations.

and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations.

on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and best income stocks lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ and lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to describe EOG as a disciplined, cash-focused oil and gas producer with ongoing international expansion and acquisitions, which supports the long-term outlook but is not an immediate catalyst.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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