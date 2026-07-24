PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $51.02 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $51,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $380.20 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $402.84 and its 200-day moving average is $360.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here