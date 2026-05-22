PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70.54 Million Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,079 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Moody's worth $70,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $544.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $73,689.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,473.77. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,680 shares of company stock worth $3,952,188. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $445.14 on Friday. Moody's Corporation has a 12 month low of $402.28 and a 12 month high of $546.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $443.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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