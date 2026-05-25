PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,417 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,295 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ASTS

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,063,901.25. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $276,048,350. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.60. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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