PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,999 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $196.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $198.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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