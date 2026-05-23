PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 416,950 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 266.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,164 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 416,950 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ball worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 1,465.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company's stock worth $73,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,791 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Ball by 141.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,500 shares of the company's stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 731,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ball by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,094 shares of the company's stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 730,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock worth $234,521,000 after acquiring an additional 602,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ball by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,828,298 shares of the company's stock worth $193,003,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Ball News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations.

The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent non-company articles about “Dragon Ball” appear unrelated to Ball Corporation’s business and are unlikely to affect the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This trade represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report).

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