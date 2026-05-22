PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,804 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 30,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $41,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Target by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 3.0%

TGT stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target on Target to $155 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings beat. DA Davidson raises Target price target

DA Davidson raised its price target on Target to $155 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group increased its target to $150 and kept an outperform rating, reflecting improving views on Target’s turnaround. Telsey Advisory Group raises Target price target

Telsey Advisory Group increased its target to $150 and kept an outperform rating, reflecting improving views on Target’s turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Target beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.71 versus expectations around $1.47 and revenue of $25.44 billion versus $24.66 billion expected, while sales rose 6.7% year over year and traffic increased 4.4%. Target beats Q1 earnings estimates

Target beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.71 versus expectations around $1.47 and revenue of $25.44 billion versus $24.66 billion expected, while sales rose 6.7% year over year and traffic increased 4.4%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year guidance, including FY26 net sales growth of about 4% and EPS guidance of $7.50 to $8.50, reinforcing the view that the turnaround is gaining traction. Reuters on Target raising annual sales forecast

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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