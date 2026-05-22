PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,055 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $190.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $3,061,393.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 126,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,901,574.95. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,527,602. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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