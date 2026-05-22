PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,624 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,712 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 14,624 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cigna Group worth $72,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4%

CI stock opened at $281.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.03.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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