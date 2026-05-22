PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,602 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,148 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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