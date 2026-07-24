PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $53,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,047,309,000 after buying an additional 129,320 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. ASML: Surging AI CapEx A Catalyst

ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. ASML Holdings' EUV Leadership Strengthens Long-Term Growth

Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Semiconductor ETFs Surge Ahead of Intel Earnings

Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Is Trending Stock ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) a Buy Now?

Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage also cautions that ASML’s premium valuation, China restrictions, and customer timing risks could limit upside even though the long-term AI demand case remains strong. ASML Owns AI's Critical Bottleneck. Is the Stock Worth the Price?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,803.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,749.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,522.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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