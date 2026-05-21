PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Marriott International worth $132,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 468.8% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $369.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $380.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $345.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott is leaning into stronger outbound travel from India and reshaping its loyalty program around experiences, which could support higher customer engagement and international demand. Article Title

Marriott is leaning into stronger outbound travel from India and reshaping its loyalty program around experiences, which could support higher customer engagement and international demand. Positive Sentiment: Marriott and The Fern Hotels & Resorts announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India, signaling continued expansion in a key growth market. Article Title

Marriott and The Fern Hotels & Resorts announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India, signaling continued expansion in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: A major Chicago venue is reportedly being converted into a Marriott-branded hotel, adding to the company’s development pipeline and brand reach. Article Title

A major Chicago venue is reportedly being converted into a Marriott-branded hotel, adding to the company’s development pipeline and brand reach. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention was also drawn to Marriott’s recent earnings call and outlook commentary, which supported the narrative that the company is managing through regional headwinds while still lifting guidance. Article Title

Investor attention was also drawn to Marriott’s recent earnings call and outlook commentary, which supported the narrative that the company is managing through regional headwinds while still lifting guidance. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction; the sale is worth noting, but it was modest relative to her remaining stake and does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here