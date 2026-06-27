Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 1,564.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $392.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. David A. Ricks insider trade

A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Adobe Stock Opinions on Recent Q2 Earnings Report

Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Adobe vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Negative Sentiment: Adobe remains well below recent highs, and some investors are still focused on whether generative AI could pressure core products like Creative Cloud. This helps explain why the stock has been volatile despite the upbeat news flow.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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