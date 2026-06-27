Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,949 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.'s holdings in SLB were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,628,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of SLB by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SLB from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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