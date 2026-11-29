PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,362,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,983,000. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of Compass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Compass during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of Compass in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Compass Point set a $11.00 price target on Compass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Compass from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Compass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a "buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In related news, CEO Robert Reffkin sold 18,930 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $191,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,738,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,162,061.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:COMP opened at $10.95 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 2.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Compass had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc. is a residential real estate brokerage and technology company that works with agents to help buyers and sellers navigate property transactions. Its services include marketing homes, connecting clients with real estate professionals, and supporting the buying and selling process. The company provides agents with a technology platform that brings together tools for client relationships, listing promotion, transaction coordination, and collaboration. Compass primarily serves residential real estate markets across the United States.

Further Reading

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