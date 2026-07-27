Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,656 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Impinj worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $55,216,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,192,000 after purchasing an additional 124,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at $19,362,000.

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Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $127.55 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Impinj from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

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Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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