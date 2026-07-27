Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB - Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Proto Labs worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Proto Labs by 36.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,924.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,298,281.67. This trade represents a 46.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,986.40. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $1,804,727. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $78.19 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $139.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.31 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Proto Labs from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Proto Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Proto Labs wasn't on the list.

While Proto Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here