Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Kyivstar Group $KYIV

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,448 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Kyivstar Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000.

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Kyivstar Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYIV opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Kyivstar Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kyivstar Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KYIV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kyivstar Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kyivstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kyivstar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kyivstar Group

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group NASDAQ: KYIV is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine's largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value‑added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine‑to‑machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

See Also

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