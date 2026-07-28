Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,014 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $291.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.40 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $323.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.88.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here