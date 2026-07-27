Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $13.06 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,034 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $13,065,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $111,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $90,187,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,287,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,268 shares of the bank's stock worth $254,297,000 after purchasing an additional 385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $158.66 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $167.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.The company had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $735.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is 17.67%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here