Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.44% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,947,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,395,000 after purchasing an additional 74,822 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,638 shares of the company's stock worth $72,002,000 after buying an additional 1,384,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in XPEL by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,837 shares of the company's stock worth $44,811,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,088 shares of the company's stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XPEL. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of XPEL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPEL

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.82%.The firm had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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