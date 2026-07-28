Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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