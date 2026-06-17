Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472,724 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 215,977 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.13% of NU worth $108,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of NU by 14,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5,448.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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