Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,954 shares of the company's stock after selling 549,759 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.12% of Robinhood Markets worth $120,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $5,189,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here