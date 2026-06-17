Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $298.88 Million Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,058 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises approximately 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.88% of Celestica worth $298,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $382.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.55. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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