Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $40.01 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482,096 shares of the information technology service provider's stock, valued at approximately $40,014,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,348,442 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $4,047,570,000 after acquiring an additional 493,912 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,710,868 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,187,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,198 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $840,669,000 after purchasing an additional 987,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,085,998 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $609,398,000 after purchasing an additional 639,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,959,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $107.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $87.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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