Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 978,608 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987,690 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 978,608 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.43% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $155,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock worth $786,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,687,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,082,578 shares of the company's stock worth $33,506,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE TEVA opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,247,375.57. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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