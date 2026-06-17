Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 136,997 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,997 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.22% of Vertiv worth $134,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.39.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $299.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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