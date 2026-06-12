Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Xometry were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 690,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xometry by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,616,000 after buying an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,306,151 shares of the company's stock worth $77,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,045 shares of the company's stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,987 shares of the company's stock worth $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 451,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,014.72. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald acquired 47,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This represents a 582.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,621 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $86.15 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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