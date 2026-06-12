Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,534 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,593 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $60,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $419.67 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $395.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals.

TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging.

TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging. Neutral Sentiment: Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC.

Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market.

Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also pushing for tighter semiconductor trade rules involving Chinese firms, adding another regulatory risk for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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