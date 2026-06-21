Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Polianta Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after buying an additional 4,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.69. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here