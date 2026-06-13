Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,879 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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