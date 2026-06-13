Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Sells 237,007 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lessened its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,007 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in MINISO Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,624,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 192,100 shares of the company's stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MINISO Group news, CEO Guofu Ye bought 150,000 shares of MINISO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,740,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,057,730,614.70. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yunyun (Alice) Yang bought 150,000 shares of MINISO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 315,740,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,730,614.70. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,797,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.50% of the company's stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MNSO stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $825.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This represents a yield of 479.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. MINISO Group's payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MINISO Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group NYSE: MNSO is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO's stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company's product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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